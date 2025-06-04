Planting Trees: A Call for Collective Environmental Action
Governor Haribhau Bagde and Urban Development Minister Jhabarmal Kharra emphasize the need for collective efforts in environmental conservation, urging people to plant trees and raise awareness among youth. Padma Shri Laxman Singh highlights the growing water scarcity in villages, advocating for immediate action.
- Country:
- India
Governor Haribhau Bagde has appealed for unified efforts in environmental conservation, particularly stressing the importance of tree planting, as per a statement released on Tuesday. Speaking at an environmental conservation event in Jaipur, Bagde highlighted the benefits of planting Banyan and Peepal trees, known for providing oxygen throughout the day, as a solution to numerous environmental issues.
Urban Development Minister Jhabarmal Kharra urged teenagers and young adults to spearhead these initiatives. He underscored the need for instilling awareness of environmental conservation in the younger generation, emphasizing that true impact will be observed when future generations embrace these values.
In addition, Padma Shri Laxman Singh shared his insights on water conservation, drawing attention to the intensifying water shortages in rural areas, thereby advocating for immediate and strategic actions.
