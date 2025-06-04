Transforming Delhi: Infrastructure Projects Aim to Decongest and Green the Capital
Infrastructure projects, including elevated roads and tunnels, aim to decongest Delhi and reduce pollution. Projects valued at Rs 24,000 crore are being assessed, with Rs 35,000 crore ongoing. The developments, supported by the Centre, aim to improve connectivity in and around Delhi and clear waste.
In an effort to transform Delhi into a less congested and pollution-free city, the Centre has unveiled ambitious infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.
Following a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Gupta disclosed that Rs 24,000 crore worth of project reports have been prepared, including plans for an elevated road and a tunnel to the IGI airport.
In what is termed as 'double-engine' governance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), these projects are expected to leverage both the central and city governments' strengths to ease traffic and support sustainable urban development.
