Delhi Residents Urge Swift Government Action on Air Pollution

Delhi residents are calling for immediate government measures to tackle escalating air pollution. A LocalCircles survey indicates strong public demand for curbing stubble burning in neighboring states, covering construction sites, and regular road cleaning.

Stubble burning is highlighted as a significant factor affecting air quality, with 80% of surveyed residents supporting urgent intervention. Furthermore, 70% of respondents demand stringent action against open garbage burning, advocating for better coordination with adjacent states during high-pollution months.

Under the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, the Delhi government aims to combat pollution, yet skepticism remains. Only 33% of residents believe substantial efforts are underway to reduce pollution, with 58% suggesting more robust action is necessary.