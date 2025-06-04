Left Menu

Delhi Residents Urge Swift Government Action on Air Pollution

A survey by LocalCircles reveals that Delhi residents demand urgent government action to tackle air pollution. Key measures include curbing stubble burning, enforcing construction site protocols, and enhancing road cleaning. Despite plans, many residents doubt significant progress will be achieved this year, calling for more robust efforts.

Updated: 04-06-2025 19:21 IST
Delhi residents are calling for immediate government measures to tackle escalating air pollution. A LocalCircles survey indicates strong public demand for curbing stubble burning in neighboring states, covering construction sites, and regular road cleaning.

Stubble burning is highlighted as a significant factor affecting air quality, with 80% of surveyed residents supporting urgent intervention. Furthermore, 70% of respondents demand stringent action against open garbage burning, advocating for better coordination with adjacent states during high-pollution months.

Under the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, the Delhi government aims to combat pollution, yet skepticism remains. Only 33% of residents believe substantial efforts are underway to reduce pollution, with 58% suggesting more robust action is necessary.

