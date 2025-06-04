Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Efforts Underway After Rohini Building Collapse

In northwest Delhi's Rohini, a multi-storey commercial building collapsed, leading to a significant rescue operation. Three people were pulled from the rubble, while another injured person was sent to the hospital by locals. Rescue efforts involve multiple teams and agencies as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:36 IST
Dramatic Rescue Efforts Underway After Rohini Building Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, three individuals were recovered from the debris of a multi-storey commercial building collapse in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, as reported by police sources.

The incident, which unfolded at D-12 in Sector 7, saw one injured person being promptly transported to the hospital by local residents at approximately 4 pm. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported receiving a distress call around 4.04 pm, alerting them to the collapse and probable entrapment of individuals under the rubble.

Multiple rescue teams, including those from the National Disaster Response Force, have converged at the site to manage the situation. As authorities investigate the cause, the area has been cordoned off and legal proceedings are anticipated based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025