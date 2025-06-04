Dramatic Rescue Efforts Underway After Rohini Building Collapse
In northwest Delhi's Rohini, a multi-storey commercial building collapsed, leading to a significant rescue operation. Three people were pulled from the rubble, while another injured person was sent to the hospital by locals. Rescue efforts involve multiple teams and agencies as investigations continue.
In a dramatic rescue operation, three individuals were recovered from the debris of a multi-storey commercial building collapse in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, as reported by police sources.
The incident, which unfolded at D-12 in Sector 7, saw one injured person being promptly transported to the hospital by local residents at approximately 4 pm. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported receiving a distress call around 4.04 pm, alerting them to the collapse and probable entrapment of individuals under the rubble.
Multiple rescue teams, including those from the National Disaster Response Force, have converged at the site to manage the situation. As authorities investigate the cause, the area has been cordoned off and legal proceedings are anticipated based on the findings.
