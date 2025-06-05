Peru's Nazca Lines Face New Threats After Protected Area Reduction

In a controversial move, the Peruvian government has decreased the size of the protected area surrounding the renowned Nazca Lines. This decision, which reduces the protected zone from 5,600 to 3,200 square kilometers, is causing alarm among archaeologists and critics who fear it could expose the ancient geoglyphs to increased risks from nearby informal mining operations.

The Nazca Lines, a World Heritage site since 1994, feature over 800 desert etchings created more than 1,500 years ago. Despite this status, authorities are struggling to control informal mining operations in the Nazca District, where 362 small-scale gold miners are reportedly operating under a regularization program amid heightened gold prices.

As the government's REINFO program to regularize mining activities nears its expiration, both Congress and administration officials are urgently devising a more robust replacement to close existing loopholes. In acknowledging the challenges, Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero admitted that significant portions of Peru's gold exports, which saw record highs in recent years, originate from illegal sources.

