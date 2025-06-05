Left Menu

Peru's Nazca Lines Face New Threats After Protected Area Reduction

Peru's government reduced the protected area around the Nazca Lines, sparking concerns over vulnerability to informal mining. This move decreased the zone from 5,600 to 3,200 square kilometers. Authorities and critics fear this change may increase illegal mining, which currently threatens the historic geoglyphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 05-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 01:38 IST
Peru's Nazca Lines Face New Threats After Protected Area Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Peru

In a controversial move, the Peruvian government has decreased the size of the protected area surrounding the renowned Nazca Lines. This decision, which reduces the protected zone from 5,600 to 3,200 square kilometers, is causing alarm among archaeologists and critics who fear it could expose the ancient geoglyphs to increased risks from nearby informal mining operations.

The Nazca Lines, a World Heritage site since 1994, feature over 800 desert etchings created more than 1,500 years ago. Despite this status, authorities are struggling to control informal mining operations in the Nazca District, where 362 small-scale gold miners are reportedly operating under a regularization program amid heightened gold prices.

As the government's REINFO program to regularize mining activities nears its expiration, both Congress and administration officials are urgently devising a more robust replacement to close existing loopholes. In acknowledging the challenges, Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero admitted that significant portions of Peru's gold exports, which saw record highs in recent years, originate from illegal sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

