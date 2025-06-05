Peru's Nazca Lines Face New Threats After Protected Area Reduction
Peru's government reduced the protected area around the Nazca Lines, sparking concerns over vulnerability to informal mining. This move decreased the zone from 5,600 to 3,200 square kilometers. Authorities and critics fear this change may increase illegal mining, which currently threatens the historic geoglyphs.
- Country:
- Peru
In a controversial move, the Peruvian government has decreased the size of the protected area surrounding the renowned Nazca Lines. This decision, which reduces the protected zone from 5,600 to 3,200 square kilometers, is causing alarm among archaeologists and critics who fear it could expose the ancient geoglyphs to increased risks from nearby informal mining operations.
The Nazca Lines, a World Heritage site since 1994, feature over 800 desert etchings created more than 1,500 years ago. Despite this status, authorities are struggling to control informal mining operations in the Nazca District, where 362 small-scale gold miners are reportedly operating under a regularization program amid heightened gold prices.
As the government's REINFO program to regularize mining activities nears its expiration, both Congress and administration officials are urgently devising a more robust replacement to close existing loopholes. In acknowledging the challenges, Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero admitted that significant portions of Peru's gold exports, which saw record highs in recent years, originate from illegal sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Launches Intensive Probe into Sundergarh Illegal Mining Scandal
Controversial Arrest: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Held for Illegal Mining
Peru Faces Challenge of Illegal Mining in Key Copper Regions
Archaeologists find new evidence of ancient slave labour in southern Iraq
Illegal Mining Crisis: Kaziranga's Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat