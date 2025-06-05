Hettich India's Green Commitment: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation in Furniture Fittings

On World Environment Day, Hettich India reaffirmed its dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation. As a leader in the global furniture fittings industry, Hettich is committed to reducing environmental impact and promoting resource efficiency in its operations.

Hettich's commitment to sustainability is a core element of its ethos. All Indian manufacturing units operate as zero-discharge facilities, preventing release of industrial waste into the environment. The company's reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, underscores its drive to minimize fossil fuel dependence.

Andre Eckholt, Hettich Group's Managing Partner, stated, "Sustainability is a core value for us, not just an obligation. Our investment in green energy and clean manufacturing is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable future." By 2030, Hettich aims for carbon neutrality, integrating CO₂-reduced steel and automation for greater efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)