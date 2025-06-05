Hettich India's Green Commitment: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation in Furniture Fittings
Hettich India emphasizes its dedication to sustainability and eco-friendly innovation, aligning its operations to minimize environmental impact and promote resource efficiency. By operating zero-discharge facilities and using renewable energy, Hettich India is advancing its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 while fostering eco-conscious partnerships.
- Country:
- India
On World Environment Day, Hettich India reaffirmed its dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation. As a leader in the global furniture fittings industry, Hettich is committed to reducing environmental impact and promoting resource efficiency in its operations.
Hettich's commitment to sustainability is a core element of its ethos. All Indian manufacturing units operate as zero-discharge facilities, preventing release of industrial waste into the environment. The company's reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, underscores its drive to minimize fossil fuel dependence.
Andre Eckholt, Hettich Group's Managing Partner, stated, "Sustainability is a core value for us, not just an obligation. Our investment in green energy and clean manufacturing is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable future." By 2030, Hettich aims for carbon neutrality, integrating CO₂-reduced steel and automation for greater efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow Metro Turns 90: A Journey Through Time and Innovation
Six Latin American Governments Win IDB’s 2025 Gobernarte Award for AI and Digital ID Innovations
Empowering Rural Innovation: IFAD Spotlights Grassroots Solutions from Eritrea to Pakistan
Urban India Turns the Tide on Plastic Waste with Swachh Bharat Innovations
Agoda Celebrates 20 Years of Global Travel Innovation