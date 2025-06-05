Dinesh Gupta Leads CREDAI-NCR's Western UP Chapter Into New Era

CREDAI-NCR's western Uttar Pradesh chapter has announced the election of Dinesh Gupta as its new president for the term 2025-2027, signaling a strategic shift in addressing key industry challenges.

The newly-appointed executive committee aims to tackle pressing issues, such as resolving pending property registries, reconstructing stalled projects to ensure timely completion, and bolstering compliance with the RERA Act.

Supporting Gupta in the leadership role are Suresh Garg, Manish Gupta, Rakesh Sharma, and Ashish Agarwal, who have been elected as vice presidents, alongside key positions held by Nikhil Hawelia as secretary, Sarthak Gaur as joint secretary, and Kaushal Jain as treasurer.

(With inputs from agencies.)