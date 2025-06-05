Panic at Churchgate: Fire Disrupts Evening Commute in Mumbai

A fire erupted at a shop within the bustling Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, causing a disturbance among commuters during the hectic evening rush.

The incident was reported around 5:25 PM by Western Railway. Despite the alarming situation, no injuries were reported. Responding swiftly, the Mumbai fire brigade dispatched teams and firefighting equipment to the scene. Police along with local civic staff were also engaged to assist in the firefighting operation, according to a civic official.

The fire was contained within minutes, but commuters experienced a brief period of anxiety as smoke engulfed the concourse of the busy suburban terminal station. Authorities are working to determine the fire's cause and evaluate the extent of the damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)