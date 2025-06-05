Swift Aid: Mobile Veterinary Units to the Rescue in UP
The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has introduced mobile veterinary units in Gorakhpur and Lucknow for immediate medical assistance to wildlife, including the state bird, the sarus crane. Plans are underway to extend this service statewide to safeguard avian and animal health against natural and human threats.
The Forest and Wildlife Department in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a significant step to enhance the welfare of the state's wildlife, particularly focusing on the sarus crane, the designated state bird.
Mobile veterinary units (MVUs) have been approved for deployment in Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions to offer immediate medical help to injured wildlife. This move, as per the department, will ensure rapid response and transportation of distressed animals to veterinary facilities, aiding not just cranes but also smaller animals across the regions.
The initiative, which has been highly anticipated, seeks to expand to Kanpur, Meerut, and eventually all divisions in the state, with MVUs equipped with modern medical tools. Natural disasters and human interference frequently threaten wildlife in the area, making this development crucial for timely medical intervention.
