Swift Aid: Mobile Veterinary Units to the Rescue in UP

The Forest and Wildlife Department in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a significant step to enhance the welfare of the state's wildlife, particularly focusing on the sarus crane, the designated state bird.

Mobile veterinary units (MVUs) have been approved for deployment in Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions to offer immediate medical help to injured wildlife. This move, as per the department, will ensure rapid response and transportation of distressed animals to veterinary facilities, aiding not just cranes but also smaller animals across the regions.

The initiative, which has been highly anticipated, seeks to expand to Kanpur, Meerut, and eventually all divisions in the state, with MVUs equipped with modern medical tools. Natural disasters and human interference frequently threaten wildlife in the area, making this development crucial for timely medical intervention.

