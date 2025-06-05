Left Menu

Swift Aid: Mobile Veterinary Units to the Rescue in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has introduced mobile veterinary units in Gorakhpur and Lucknow for immediate medical assistance to wildlife, including the state bird, the sarus crane. Plans are underway to extend this service statewide to safeguard avian and animal health against natural and human threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:56 IST
Swift Aid: Mobile Veterinary Units to the Rescue in UP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest and Wildlife Department in Uttar Pradesh has initiated a significant step to enhance the welfare of the state's wildlife, particularly focusing on the sarus crane, the designated state bird.

Mobile veterinary units (MVUs) have been approved for deployment in Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions to offer immediate medical help to injured wildlife. This move, as per the department, will ensure rapid response and transportation of distressed animals to veterinary facilities, aiding not just cranes but also smaller animals across the regions.

The initiative, which has been highly anticipated, seeks to expand to Kanpur, Meerut, and eventually all divisions in the state, with MVUs equipped with modern medical tools. Natural disasters and human interference frequently threaten wildlife in the area, making this development crucial for timely medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025