Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Delhi's Seelampur Injuring Four

A gas leak triggered a fire on Thursday in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including a three-year-old girl. Authorities responded quickly to manage the flames, with three fire tenders dispatched to the site.

Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding a potential explosion, but upon arrival, they identified the cause as a significant gas leak rather than a cylinder blast. The fire was brought under control relatively swiftly, the officials confirmed.

The injured include Raj Kumar and his wife Reshma, their granddaughter Durga, and a neighbor's daughter, Firdaus. All were treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The local police clarified that a lit matchstick inside a small shanty ignited the fire. Further safety measures are being assessed as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)