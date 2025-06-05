Left Menu

Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Delhi's Seelampur Injuring Four

A gas leak in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area resulted in a fire injuring four individuals, including a three-year-old girl. Prompt action by fire services extinguished the blaze. Initial rumors of a cylinder explosion were debunked, as further investigations into the incident and structural damage continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:17 IST
Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Delhi's Seelampur Injuring Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gas leak triggered a fire on Thursday in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including a three-year-old girl. Authorities responded quickly to manage the flames, with three fire tenders dispatched to the site.

Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call regarding a potential explosion, but upon arrival, they identified the cause as a significant gas leak rather than a cylinder blast. The fire was brought under control relatively swiftly, the officials confirmed.

The injured include Raj Kumar and his wife Reshma, their granddaughter Durga, and a neighbor's daughter, Firdaus. All were treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The local police clarified that a lit matchstick inside a small shanty ignited the fire. Further safety measures are being assessed as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025