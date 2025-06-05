Left Menu

Capital Ablaze: Fire Incidents Sweep Delhi, Injuring Six

A series of fire incidents occurred in Delhi, causing injuries to at least six individuals. Among the injured were two workers using inflammable liquid and a family affected by a gas leak. Quick responses from the fire department ensured that the fires were brought under control. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:23 IST
Capital Ablaze: Fire Incidents Sweep Delhi, Injuring Six
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of fire incidents raged through different parts of Delhi on Thursday, leaving at least six people injured, including a three-year-old girl. Fire department officials confirmed multiple fires across the capital, which were swiftly contained.

In the first incident, a fire erupted in Southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony when two workers cleaning a residence with thinner, a highly inflammable liquid, accidentally triggered a blaze. Satish Kumar and Satender suffered burns and were hospitalized for further treatment. Legal actions are being considered in the matter, police officials stated.

Another fire broke out in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur, caused by a gas leak from a small LPG cylinder when a matchstick was lit. It resulted in injuries to four individuals, including a 70-year-old man and his young granddaughter. The fire was quickly managed by the authorities, with no major explosions reported. Additional fires in Janakpuri and Chandni Chowk were also controlled without casualties. Investigations continue in all cases to determine the exact causes and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025