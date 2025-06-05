Capital Ablaze: Fire Incidents Sweep Delhi, Injuring Six

A series of fire incidents raged through different parts of Delhi on Thursday, leaving at least six people injured, including a three-year-old girl. Fire department officials confirmed multiple fires across the capital, which were swiftly contained.

In the first incident, a fire erupted in Southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony when two workers cleaning a residence with thinner, a highly inflammable liquid, accidentally triggered a blaze. Satish Kumar and Satender suffered burns and were hospitalized for further treatment. Legal actions are being considered in the matter, police officials stated.

Another fire broke out in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur, caused by a gas leak from a small LPG cylinder when a matchstick was lit. It resulted in injuries to four individuals, including a 70-year-old man and his young granddaughter. The fire was quickly managed by the authorities, with no major explosions reported. Additional fires in Janakpuri and Chandni Chowk were also controlled without casualties. Investigations continue in all cases to determine the exact causes and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)