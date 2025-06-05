Left Menu

Delhi Drives Clean: PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fleet of electric buses under a Delhi Government initiative, enhancing sustainable development and urban mobility. This action not only aims to contribute to a cleaner Delhi but also to improve residents' quality of life, increasing the total fleet to 2,000 buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new fleet of electric buses in the nation's capital, fulfilling a key initiative of the Delhi Government designed to promote cleaner commuting options.

During the launch, Modi underscored the importance of this initiative in fostering a cleaner, greener Delhi while enhancing the ease of living for its citizens. The addition of 200 new electric buses raises the fleet owned by the Delhi Transport Corporation to 2,000, marking a substantial commitment to reducing urban pollution.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena praised the government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for its determined efforts at alleviating air pollution. The city has also tackled air quality issues with a detailed dust mitigation plan, complementing efforts like the 'End Plastic Pollution' program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

