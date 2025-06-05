Delhi Drives Clean: PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses

In a significant stride towards sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new fleet of electric buses in the nation's capital, fulfilling a key initiative of the Delhi Government designed to promote cleaner commuting options.

During the launch, Modi underscored the importance of this initiative in fostering a cleaner, greener Delhi while enhancing the ease of living for its citizens. The addition of 200 new electric buses raises the fleet owned by the Delhi Transport Corporation to 2,000, marking a substantial commitment to reducing urban pollution.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena praised the government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for its determined efforts at alleviating air pollution. The city has also tackled air quality issues with a detailed dust mitigation plan, complementing efforts like the 'End Plastic Pollution' program.

(With inputs from agencies.)