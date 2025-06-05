Daring Rescue: Boy Saved After Manhole Mishap in Delhi
A young boy playing in Delhi's Najafgarh area faced a frightening incident when he accidentally fell into an open manhole. Quick-thinking locals responded to his cries captured by nearby CCTV, and managed to rescue him with minor injuries. The incident highlights ongoing urban infrastructure challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A frightening incident unfolded in Delhi's Najafgarh area when a young boy fell into an open manhole while playing, authorities revealed.
CCTV footage of the mishap has surfaced on social media, showing the child screaming for help. The footage captures the moment he slipped and fell, sources confirm.
Luckily, responsive locals heard his cries and rushed to his aid, rescuing him with only minor injuries. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about urban infrastructure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescue Amid Seattle Boat Sinking Incident
Bipartisan Approach to Urban Development in National Capital
Shock and Mourning: The Impact of Washington's Tragic Embassy Incident
Greener Cities, Stronger Futures: Ghana’s Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Growth
Tragic Incident in Washington: An Israeli Diplomat with a German Connection