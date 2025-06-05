Daring Rescue: Boy Saved After Manhole Mishap in Delhi

A frightening incident unfolded in Delhi's Najafgarh area when a young boy fell into an open manhole while playing, authorities revealed.

CCTV footage of the mishap has surfaced on social media, showing the child screaming for help. The footage captures the moment he slipped and fell, sources confirm.

Luckily, responsive locals heard his cries and rushed to his aid, rescuing him with only minor injuries. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about urban infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)