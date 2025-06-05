Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Boy Saved After Manhole Mishap in Delhi

A young boy playing in Delhi's Najafgarh area faced a frightening incident when he accidentally fell into an open manhole. Quick-thinking locals responded to his cries captured by nearby CCTV, and managed to rescue him with minor injuries. The incident highlights ongoing urban infrastructure challenges.

  • India

A frightening incident unfolded in Delhi's Najafgarh area when a young boy fell into an open manhole while playing, authorities revealed.

CCTV footage of the mishap has surfaced on social media, showing the child screaming for help. The footage captures the moment he slipped and fell, sources confirm.

Luckily, responsive locals heard his cries and rushed to his aid, rescuing him with only minor injuries. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about urban infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

