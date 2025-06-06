Fuego Volcano Eruption Triggers Mass Evacuation in Guatemala
An ongoing eruption at Guatemala's Fuego volcano has forced over 700 local residents to evacuate. The volcano, situated near Antigua Guatemala, is emitting ash plumes and displaying unstable lava flows. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to mitigate the risk of additional pyroclastic flows.
The Fuego volcano in Guatemala is currently erupting, prompting the evacuation of over 700 residents from nearby communities, according to the country's disaster agency, CONRED.
The active volcano, positioned approximately 18 km from Antigua Guatemala, is currently generating ash plumes towering 4.8 km and streams of lava around its crater, reported the national seismology institute, INSIVUMEH. The authorities continue to vigilantly track the ongoing volcanic activity.
As of Friday midnight, the INSIVUMEH highlighted a visible 1.2 km lava flow accumulating unstably around the crater and ravines, posing risks of further pyroclastic flows. Guatemala, comparable in size to the U.S. state of Tennessee, hosts 37 volcanoes, though most are dormant or extinct. Fuego is noted for frequent eruptions; its 2018 eruption was notably destructive, resulting in over 200 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fuego
- volcano
- eruption
- Guatemala
- evacuation
- ash
- CONRED
- INSIVUMEH
- lava
- pyroclastic
ALSO READ
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods
Rising Stars: The Clash of Northampton and Bordeaux in the European Champions Cup Final
Clash for the Top: Chiefs Eye Super Rugby Glory
Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
Intensified Security Operations in Kashmir: A Battle Against Terror