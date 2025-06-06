Left Menu

Breathing Easier in Lutyens': NDMC Expands Mist Sprayer Project

New Delhi Municipal Council is expanding its Mist Sprayer Project in Lutyens' Delhi to improve air quality. Following a successful pilot on Lodhi Road, sprayers are now being installed on Africa Avenue and Shantipath. The system uses treated wastewater to settle dust and support greenery, promoting sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:24 IST
Breathing Easier in Lutyens': NDMC Expands Mist Sprayer Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant effort to enhance New Delhi's air quality, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced Phase II of its Mist Sprayer Project in Lutyens' Delhi, after the pilot's success along Lodhi Road. The initiative will now cover two vital stretches, Africa Avenue and Shantipath.

These sprayers, mounted on electric poles, emit fine water droplets that help to settle dust and particles, noticeably improving air quality, according to an official NDMC statement released on Friday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal explained that the sprayers have proved effective in combating air pollution, particularly in high-traffic and dusty zones. "Positive feedback from the Lodhi Road trial has encouraged us to expand this successful system to other key areas," Chahal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025