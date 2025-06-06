Breathing Easier in Lutyens': NDMC Expands Mist Sprayer Project

In a significant effort to enhance New Delhi's air quality, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced Phase II of its Mist Sprayer Project in Lutyens' Delhi, after the pilot's success along Lodhi Road. The initiative will now cover two vital stretches, Africa Avenue and Shantipath.

These sprayers, mounted on electric poles, emit fine water droplets that help to settle dust and particles, noticeably improving air quality, according to an official NDMC statement released on Friday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal explained that the sprayers have proved effective in combating air pollution, particularly in high-traffic and dusty zones. "Positive feedback from the Lodhi Road trial has encouraged us to expand this successful system to other key areas," Chahal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)