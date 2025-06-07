Left Menu

Amity University Chhattisgarh's Landmark Collaboration with NASA for Atmospheric Research

Amity University Chhattisgarh has partnered with NASA to establish an AERONET Atmospheric Monitoring Station, marking the university's entry into global environmental research. This collaboration supports climate change studies, air quality monitoring, and international academia-bound cooperation, enhancing data-driven decisions in sustainable development and policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amity University Chhattisgarh has achieved a historic milestone by collaborating with NASA to host an AERONET Atmospheric Monitoring Station on its campus. This makes it the first academic institution in Chhattisgarh to join the prestigious global network for environmental research.

The new facility elevates Amity University to international prominence, contributing to NASA's AERONET program of over 600 stations in more than 80 countries. It will provide invaluable data for climate research, policy development, and academic initiatives with ISRO, CPCB, and other national bodies.

This significant project was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, underscoring Amity University's commitment to excellence in research and international collaboration, and empowering future researchers and policymakers with critical data insights.

