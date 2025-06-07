Amity University Chhattisgarh's Landmark Collaboration with NASA for Atmospheric Research

Amity University Chhattisgarh has achieved a historic milestone by collaborating with NASA to host an AERONET Atmospheric Monitoring Station on its campus. This makes it the first academic institution in Chhattisgarh to join the prestigious global network for environmental research.

The new facility elevates Amity University to international prominence, contributing to NASA's AERONET program of over 600 stations in more than 80 countries. It will provide invaluable data for climate research, policy development, and academic initiatives with ISRO, CPCB, and other national bodies.

This significant project was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, underscoring Amity University's commitment to excellence in research and international collaboration, and empowering future researchers and policymakers with critical data insights.