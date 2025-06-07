Global Push to Guarantee Early Warnings for All Gains Momentum at DRR Summit

A powerful wave of global commitment to the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative surged forward at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, highlighting the urgency of investing in resilience, multilateral collaboration, and inclusive systems that leave no one behind. This landmark moment for climate and disaster preparedness was marked by strong support from international leaders, technical experts, and civil society stakeholders who emphasized the growing need for accessible and timely early warning systems in the face of escalating climate risks.

Framing the Urgency: Billions at Risk and Regions Uninsurable

In her opening address, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed painted a sobering picture of the global challenge. Disasters and their cascading effects now cost the world up to USD 3.2 trillion annually, rendering entire regions increasingly uninsurable. “This is a cost the world can no longer afford,” she warned, reinforcing that early warning systems are not just risk mitigation tools, but economic and humanitarian necessities.

Echoing this call, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stated, “Early Warnings for All must become more than a goal. It must be a global guarantee.” She emphasized that while WMO’s science and data are foundational, they are not enough on their own. “Science and data alone don’t save lives. Trust does. Timeliness does. Action does,” she said. “This is not just a technical mission. It’s a human one.”

Ground-Level Impact: From Forum Dialogue to Country Action

The first-ever Multi-Stakeholder Forum—co-hosted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)—fed directly into the Global Platform. It served as an incubator of ideas and a platform for sharing both challenges and breakthroughs from countries around the world.

Mr. Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, confirmed that 108 countries now report having Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS). “These are not just numbers. I am seeing the impact this is having on the ground,” he said, adding that achieving Sendai Framework goals is “our now or never moment.”

Tangible Progress and Persistent Gaps

Lucy Mtilatila, Permanent Representative of Malawi to the WMO, delivered the official outcome statement. While acknowledging significant progress—including country-level case studies and increased early warning coverage—she also spotlighted enduring challenges:

Limited 24/7 Warning Services : Only 67% of WMO members have continuous alerting services year-round.

Weak Legal and Institutional Frameworks : Many nations still lack clear role definitions for early warning systems, leading to fragmented implementation.

Data Underutilization : Only 56% of countries incorporate hazard, exposure, and vulnerability data into their forecasts—vital for impact-based prediction.

Financing Barriers: Least developed countries, conflict-affected zones, and small island states face acute funding shortages to build and maintain warning systems.

Strategic Priorities for Accelerating Implementation

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum identified six key focus areas for action and investment:

Aligning Global Frameworks: The EW4All initiative supports and reinforces the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Paris Agreement, and national climate/disaster plans. This alignment boosts policy coherence and funding opportunities. People-Centered Innovation: While AI, satellite imagery, and big data offer promise, these tools must be developed with direct input from vulnerable communities. Trust and usability increase when people help design their own alert systems. Bridging Expertise Gaps: Tools and knowledge already exist but remain siloed. Stronger partnerships—especially between governments, private sector, and South-South cooperation—can scale solutions. National frameworks must clearly define responsibilities. Universal Alert Coverage: Alerts must reach everyone, everywhere. This requires investing in mobile, radio, television, and social media channels and standardizing messages through protocols like the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). Sustainable Financing: Existing global financing mechanisms like the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems Initiative (CREWS), Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) are making headway. Coordinated resource pooling can expand their impact and ensure long-term support. Empowering Local Leadership: Local participation is key. When communities are trained, engaged, and empowered, early warnings lead to quicker, more effective action—ultimately reducing casualties and preserving livelihoods.

From Dialogue to Delivery: What Comes Next

The Global Platform’s outcomes solidify the momentum behind the EW4All initiative. It is now clear that the global community recognizes early warning systems not merely as technical assets, but as instruments of equity, resilience, and survival.

In a world increasingly shaped by climate extremes—heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and drought—early warnings must reach the most marginalized and vulnerable first. Whether in fragile urban settlements or rural coastal villages, communities must be informed, empowered, and ready to act.

As Su Shuge aptly summarized during the session: “The need is more urgent than ever.”