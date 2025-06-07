Left Menu

India's Astronaut Shukla to Break Barriers on Historic ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, marking India's return to space 41 years after its last human spaceflight. The mission will include groundbreaking food and nutrition experiments, potentially aiding future long-duration space travel and ISRO's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:52 IST
India's Astronaut Shukla to Break Barriers on Historic ISS Mission
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as part of Axiom Space's fourth human spaceflight. Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on June 10, alongside a diverse team, the mission signifies India's return to the stars, 41 years after its last human space journey.

The Ax-4 mission is more than a symbolic milestone; it aims to pioneer food and nutrition experiments on the International Space Station (ISS). These experiments, developed in collaboration with ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, could significantly impact future long-duration space explorations.

Commanded by renowned veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, the crew's journey will include interactions with key figures like India's PM, and involve groundbreaking research in space. This mission, backed by NASA and ISRO, paves the way for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025