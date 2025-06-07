India's Astronaut Shukla to Break Barriers on Historic ISS Mission
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, marking India's return to space 41 years after its last human spaceflight. The mission will include groundbreaking food and nutrition experiments, potentially aiding future long-duration space travel and ISRO's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.
- Country:
- India
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as part of Axiom Space's fourth human spaceflight. Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on June 10, alongside a diverse team, the mission signifies India's return to the stars, 41 years after its last human space journey.
The Ax-4 mission is more than a symbolic milestone; it aims to pioneer food and nutrition experiments on the International Space Station (ISS). These experiments, developed in collaboration with ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, could significantly impact future long-duration space explorations.
Commanded by renowned veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, the crew's journey will include interactions with key figures like India's PM, and involve groundbreaking research in space. This mission, backed by NASA and ISRO, paves the way for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shubhanshu Shukla
- India
- astronaut
- spaceflight
- ISS
- ISRO
- NASA
- Axiom Space
- experiments
- nutrition
ALSO READ
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals
Raiza Dhillon Shines with Silver at ISSF Junior World Cup
Blood Transfusion Tragedy: A Tale of Medical Missteps
India Seeks Global Support in Anti-Terror Mission in Japan
India's Parliament Delegation on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission: Operation Sindoor