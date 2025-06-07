India's Astronaut Shukla to Break Barriers on Historic ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as part of Axiom Space's fourth human spaceflight. Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre on June 10, alongside a diverse team, the mission signifies India's return to the stars, 41 years after its last human space journey.

The Ax-4 mission is more than a symbolic milestone; it aims to pioneer food and nutrition experiments on the International Space Station (ISS). These experiments, developed in collaboration with ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, could significantly impact future long-duration space explorations.

Commanded by renowned veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, the crew's journey will include interactions with key figures like India's PM, and involve groundbreaking research in space. This mission, backed by NASA and ISRO, paves the way for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)