Left Menu

G Square Unveils Mega Township Project in Coimbatore

G Square Group has acquired a 714-acre project from Rakindo in Coimbatore for Rs 707 crore, transforming it into an integrated township named 'G Square Seven Hill'. With Phase 1 featuring 3,127 plots and more developments planned, it's set to boost Coimbatore as a real estate hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:00 IST
G Square Unveils Mega Township Project in Coimbatore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

G Square Group, a leading real estate developer in South India, has acquired a sprawling 714-acre project from Rakindo in Coimbatore, marking a Rs 707 crore investment. The new undertaking, dubbed 'G Square Seven Hill', is slated to be a game-changer for the region's real estate landscape.

According to a company statement released on Saturday, the integrated township will combine plots with mixed-use developments, including joint ventures for signature villas, apartments, and IT infrastructure projects like business parks and malls. Phase 1 of the project, also known as Kovai Hills, will cover 406 acres and feature 3,127 premium plots.

Bala Ramajeyam, Founder and MD of G Square Group, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing Coimbatore's growth potential. He indicated that G Square is open to partnering with larger joint venture participants to further develop commercial and residential facilities within the township.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025