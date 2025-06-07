G Square Unveils Mega Township Project in Coimbatore

G Square Group, a leading real estate developer in South India, has acquired a sprawling 714-acre project from Rakindo in Coimbatore, marking a Rs 707 crore investment. The new undertaking, dubbed 'G Square Seven Hill', is slated to be a game-changer for the region's real estate landscape.

According to a company statement released on Saturday, the integrated township will combine plots with mixed-use developments, including joint ventures for signature villas, apartments, and IT infrastructure projects like business parks and malls. Phase 1 of the project, also known as Kovai Hills, will cover 406 acres and feature 3,127 premium plots.

Bala Ramajeyam, Founder and MD of G Square Group, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing Coimbatore's growth potential. He indicated that G Square is open to partnering with larger joint venture participants to further develop commercial and residential facilities within the township.

(With inputs from agencies.)