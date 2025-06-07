Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Grips State with Scorching Temperatures
Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave with maximum temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across several regions. Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature at 45.3 degrees. The heatwave is expected to intensify further, with possible temperature increases predicted in the coming days, coupled with strong winds in some areas.
The oppressive heatwave has tightened its grasp on Rajasthan, with temperatures in many parts exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.
On Saturday, Jaisalmer was the hottest locale, registering a sweltering 45.3 degrees Celsius. Other regions such as Bikaner, Barmer, and Ganganagar experienced similar scorching conditions.
The meteorological department forecasts a further escalation in the heatwave, anticipating temperature hikes and strong winds of 30-40 km/h in western Rajasthan over the next few days.
