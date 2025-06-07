Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Grips State with Scorching Temperatures

The oppressive heatwave has tightened its grasp on Rajasthan, with temperatures in many parts exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, Jaisalmer was the hottest locale, registering a sweltering 45.3 degrees Celsius. Other regions such as Bikaner, Barmer, and Ganganagar experienced similar scorching conditions.

The meteorological department forecasts a further escalation in the heatwave, anticipating temperature hikes and strong winds of 30-40 km/h in western Rajasthan over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)