Odisha's New Development Wave: In-Stream Storage on Mahanadi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the construction of four in-stream storage structures on the Mahanadi River in Subarnapur. The announcement followed the launch of 56 development projects worth Rs 323 crore. Majhi emphasized Subarnapur's cultural significance and the government's progress in fulfilling electoral promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:48 IST
In a significant development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the construction of four in-stream storage structures on the Mahanadi River, specifically in the Subarnapur district. This move is part of a broader infrastructure initiative to bolster regional development.

During his one-day visit to Subarnapur, Chief Minister Majhi launched an ambitious 56 development projects with a combined worth of Rs 323 crore. Of these, 11 projects, with a total investment of Rs 80 crore, were inaugurated, while foundations were laid for 45 additional projects worth Rs 244 crore, encompassing roads, bridges, hostels, and healthcare improvements.

Highlighting Subarnapur's historical and cultural significance, Majhi reiterated the state's dedication to enhancing its infrastructure. He also noted the government's success in fulfilling numerous electoral promises within a year, striking a chord with constituents excited about Odisha's evolving landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo proclaimed a 'new festival of development' in Odisha.

