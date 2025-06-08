Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Chemical Plant

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region caused a brief fire and injured two individuals. Governor Dmitry Milyaev confirmed the fire was extinguished and reported no threat to air quality. Environmental monitoring in the area will persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 05:24 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Chemical Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A late-night drone strike from Ukraine sparked a fire at the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region, leaving two people injured, according to regional authorities.

The fire, now under control, was confirmed by Governor Dmitry Milyaev via the Telegram app. Emergency services swiftly contained the situation, minimizing the potential threat.

Milyaev reassured residents that air quality remains unaffected, but emphasized ongoing environmental assessments to ensure safety.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025