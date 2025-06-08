Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Chemical Plant
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region caused a brief fire and injured two individuals. Governor Dmitry Milyaev confirmed the fire was extinguished and reported no threat to air quality. Environmental monitoring in the area will persist.
A late-night drone strike from Ukraine sparked a fire at the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region, leaving two people injured, according to regional authorities.
The fire, now under control, was confirmed by Governor Dmitry Milyaev via the Telegram app. Emergency services swiftly contained the situation, minimizing the potential threat.
Milyaev reassured residents that air quality remains unaffected, but emphasized ongoing environmental assessments to ensure safety.
