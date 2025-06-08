Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Chemical Plant

A late-night drone strike from Ukraine sparked a fire at the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region, leaving two people injured, according to regional authorities.

The fire, now under control, was confirmed by Governor Dmitry Milyaev via the Telegram app. Emergency services swiftly contained the situation, minimizing the potential threat.

Milyaev reassured residents that air quality remains unaffected, but emphasized ongoing environmental assessments to ensure safety.