Historic Kolkata Building Collapse: A Gritty Rescue Amid Rubble

An aged building in Kolkata's Bowbazar partially collapsed, seriously injuring a repair worker. While four other workers escaped the debris, one was rescued. The incident took place on Srinath Das Lane and drew responses from police and the disaster management team. The injured is hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A historic building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area suffered a partial collapse on Sunday morning, critically injuring a worker involved in repair activities, according to police.

The collapse occurred on the building's third floor located on Srinath Das Lane, as five construction workers were onsite. Fortunately, four managed to escape the debris.

Firefighters later rescued the fifth worker, who is now receiving treatment at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. The majority of the building's residents were tenants, with police and disaster management teams promptly responding to the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

