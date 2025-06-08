Chenab Bridge: Triumph of Engineering and Pride Above the Clouds

The Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway-arch bridge located in Jammu and Kashmir, has become a sensation among travelers flying to Srinagar. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, passengers are eager to capture its grandeur from the skies, while pilots highlight this pinnacle of modern engineering in flight announcements.

According to a railway ministry statement, both air travelers and locals are entranced by the structural majesty of the bridge, with passengers eagerly reaching for their cameras once its announcement is made. The bridge, which forms part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, is drawing admiration from every direction.

Rising 359 meters above the Chenab riverbed and measuring 1,315 meters in length, the Chenab Bridge signifies a remarkable Indian engineering feat. It uniquely stands 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower and is built to withstand winds up to 266 kilometers per hour. A significant 28,000 metric tonnes of steel contributed to its construction, alongside an unprecedented cable-crane system employed by Indian Railways.

