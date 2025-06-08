Scorching Rajasthan: State Battles Intense Heatwave

Residents of Rajasthan are scrambling for relief as a blistering heatwave grips the state, with mercury levels soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in numerous areas. The hottest spot on Sunday was Sri Ganganagar, recording a scorching 47.4 degrees Celsius.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre warns of relentless heat in the days ahead, predicting temperatures to hover between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius, particularly in the Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan. Several regions, including Bikaner, Barmer, and Jaisalmer, have already reported highs nearing this range.

The coming week is expected to offer little respite as dry weather continues to prevail. Additionally, strong dusty winds could sweep through Bikaner and adjacent areas, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph from June 8 to 10, meteorologists have cautioned.