Left Menu

Scorching Rajasthan: State Battles Intense Heatwave

Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in several areas. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 47.4 degrees. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts continued high temperatures and strong dusty winds, especially in the Bikaner division, in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:58 IST
Scorching Rajasthan: State Battles Intense Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Rajasthan are scrambling for relief as a blistering heatwave grips the state, with mercury levels soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in numerous areas. The hottest spot on Sunday was Sri Ganganagar, recording a scorching 47.4 degrees Celsius.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre warns of relentless heat in the days ahead, predicting temperatures to hover between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius, particularly in the Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan. Several regions, including Bikaner, Barmer, and Jaisalmer, have already reported highs nearing this range.

The coming week is expected to offer little respite as dry weather continues to prevail. Additionally, strong dusty winds could sweep through Bikaner and adjacent areas, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph from June 8 to 10, meteorologists have cautioned.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025