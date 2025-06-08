Left Menu

China Bolsters Marine Safety with New Tsunami Centre and Deep-Sea Test Facility

China has launched the South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Centre and a deep-sea test site to advance scientific research and innovation. The centre aims to provide marine disaster early warning services and foster international cooperation, coinciding with World Ocean Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:51 IST
China Bolsters Marine Safety with New Tsunami Centre and Deep-Sea Test Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has taken significant strides in enhancing marine safety with the launch of the South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Centre and a deep-sea test site. The initiatives, announced on World Ocean Day, aim to propel fundamental deep-sea scientific research, technological innovations, and industrial development.

The Tsunami Centre, located in Sanya, Hainan province, will focus on delivering marine disaster early warning services to regional countries. The facility, established by China's National Marine Environmental Forecasting Centre and the Hainan provincial oceanic administration, strives to implement a comprehensive multi-hazard early warning system.

This strategic move comes amidst ongoing maritime disputes in the South China Sea, a region susceptible to tsunamis and marine hazards due to its active fault lines. The new centre also aims to emerge as a hub for international cooperation in marine forecasting and warning efforts.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025