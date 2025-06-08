China Bolsters Marine Safety with New Tsunami Centre and Deep-Sea Test Facility

China has taken significant strides in enhancing marine safety with the launch of the South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Centre and a deep-sea test site. The initiatives, announced on World Ocean Day, aim to propel fundamental deep-sea scientific research, technological innovations, and industrial development.

The Tsunami Centre, located in Sanya, Hainan province, will focus on delivering marine disaster early warning services to regional countries. The facility, established by China's National Marine Environmental Forecasting Centre and the Hainan provincial oceanic administration, strives to implement a comprehensive multi-hazard early warning system.

This strategic move comes amidst ongoing maritime disputes in the South China Sea, a region susceptible to tsunamis and marine hazards due to its active fault lines. The new centre also aims to emerge as a hub for international cooperation in marine forecasting and warning efforts.