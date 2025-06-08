Left Menu

Blazing Heatwave Scorches Haryana and Punjab

Blistering heat hit Haryana and Punjab, with Sirsa reaching 45.8°C. Chandigarh marked its highest seasonal peak at 42.1°C. Temperatures soared above normal in many areas, including Rohtak at 45.3°C and Bathinda, Punjab, at 44.8°C, indicating an intense heatwave across the regions.

A relentless heatwave swept across Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, causing temperatures to soar to unprecedented heights. The city of Sirsa in Haryana stood out, recording a scorching 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the region's common capital, Chandigarh, experienced its hottest day of the season with the mercury climbing to 42.1 degrees Celsius. Various regions in Haryana reported above-average temperatures; Rohtak reached a sweltering 45.3 degrees Celsius while Hisar wasn't far behind at 44 degrees Celsius.

Across Punjab, Bathinda emerged as the hottest location at 44.8 degrees Celsius. The soaring temperatures highlight the intense heat conditions troubling the north Indian states.

