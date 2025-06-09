Tragedy Strikes Again: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Ranthambore

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan's Ranthambore tiger reserve as a man was killed in a tiger attack, police reported. This marks the third fatality from such encounters in the past two months.

The victim, Radhyeshyam, aged 60, who served as a priest at a Jain temple within Ranthambore fort, was attacked early morning while attending to personal needs. The police have confirmed retrieval of the body.

In response to the incident, locals have obstructed the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road, blaming the forest department for negligence. The reserve has seen prior attacks, including the deaths of a forest ranger and a young boy. A tiger, suspected to be responsible, was tranquilized on May 14.