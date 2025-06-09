Dissent in Bethesda: NIH Scientists Challenge Trump-Appointed Leadership

In a bold move, more than 90 scientists from the National Institutes of Health have publicly challenged their agency's direction under the leadership of Jay Bhattacharya, a Trump appointee. At the heart of the debate is the Bethesda Declaration, a statement opposing the current policies that allegedly hinder the NIH mission and endanger public health.

The declaration criticizes abrupt decisions such as the termination of over 2,100 research grants, valued at over USD 12 billion, which have sidelined vital studies and disrupted ongoing trials. It accuses the agency of pursuing political motives ahead of scientific integrity, endangering participants and wasting resources.

With concerns about suppressive climates and invasive political influence, scientists like Jenna Norton emphasize the broader implications of these changes. The declaration, supported by anonymous signatories, seeks to restore academic freedom and prioritize science free from external pressures, reflecting ongoing struggles for autonomy in federal research institutions.

