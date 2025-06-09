Axiom Space's Historic Launch: India's Return to Human Spaceflight
The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled due to bad weather. Originally planned for June 10, 2025, it will now launch on June 11. Shukla will conduct groundbreaking space nutrition experiments, marking a significant moment for India's space endeavors.
The scheduled launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station from Florida has been delayed due to adverse weather, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside a crew from Poland and Hungary, is set to soar into space a day later than planned.
This mission signifies India's return to human spaceflight after nearly four decades, following Rakesh Sharma's historic journey in 1984. Shukla, born in Lucknow and dubbed "Shuks," will pilot the mission alongside renowned Commander Peggy Whitson and specialists from Poland and Hungary.
The mission encompasses conducting vital space experiments, particularly in pioneering space nutrition, critical for future long-duration space travel. Such initiatives highlight India's growing capabilities in global space exploration, celebrated across the nation as a tribute to its founding space scientists.
