Rajasthan Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar

Rajasthan is currently reeling under a blistering heatwave, with Sri Ganganagar experiencing the highest temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has forecasted that these extreme conditions are set to remain across the state in the coming days.

On Monday, temperatures remained high across many regions. Bikaner recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.6 degrees, Phalodi 45.2 degrees, Jaisalmer 45 degrees, Barmer 44.7 degrees, while Alwar and Pilani both registered a peak of 44.4 degrees. In Jaipur, the state capital, the mercury rose to a searing 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicts dry conditions and intense heatwave in most parts of western Rajasthan this week. Districts like Ganganagar and Hanumangarh could experience maximum temperatures between 47-48 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Eastern Rajasthan is not expected to be spared as heatwave spells may occur over the next few days, with only a slight chance of relief in Kota and Bharatpur divisions due to possible isolated thundershowers and light rain around June 15-16.

