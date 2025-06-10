RenaissThera Targets Global Obesity Market with Innovative GIPR Drug Discovery
RenaissThera, a Bengaluru-based biotech company, announces advancements in its obesity drug discovery using oral small molecules targeting GIPR. By leveraging AI and ML, they aim to provide affordable solutions for obesity. With ongoing partnerships and patents, RenaissThera is set to expand on a global scale.
RenaissThera Private Limited, a biotechnology firm headquartered in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in its obesity drug discovery program. The company is focusing on glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR), an incretin receptor that has shown promise in treating obesity when targeted with peptide-based therapies.
By innovating novel oral small molecules as both agonists and antagonists, RenaissThera seeks to offer more affordable and convenient solutions for underserved populations worldwide. These developments are part of a larger obesity drug market projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2032. The company's proprietary AI and ML platforms have been pivotal in designing these molecules.
The company is filing patents and advancing its research in collaboration with VedTechBio Research, continuing to push candidates toward IND-readiness. The ongoing innovation reflects RenaissThera's mission to expand global access to novel therapies, especially for obesity and diabetes.
