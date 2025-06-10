Fire Fury at Sea: Singapore-Flagged Vessel Ablaze Off Kerala Coast

Fires and explosions continue to ravage a Singapore-flagged container vessel off the Kerala coast. Flames and thick smoke are emerging from the mid-ship area and container bay, with the Indian Coast Guard closely monitoring and addressing the situation, officials revealed on Tuesday.

While the forward bay fire has been contained, the ship, MV Wan Hai 503, remains at risk as it leans 10 to 15 degrees to port. More containers risk falling into the sea, exacerbating the volatile situation, according to reports.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet for firefighting and boundary cooling to curtail the spread of flames. Visuals shared by the Coast Guard depict dense smoke pouring from the vessel. Additionally, the Coast Guard ship Samarth is positioned from Kochi, carrying a salvage team to support ongoing rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy successfully rescued 18 crew members, yet four remain unaccounted for. Efforts persist to stabilize the situation as an aerial survey is conducted to assess the damage.