Left Menu

Fire Fury at Sea: Singapore-Flagged Vessel Ablaze Off Kerala Coast

A Singapore-flagged container ship off Kerala's coast is engulfed in fires and explosions. Indian Coast Guard is actively involved in firefighting to contain the spread of flames. Most crew rescued, yet four remain missing. The incident started from a container explosion, spreading chaos into the sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:05 IST
Fire Fury at Sea: Singapore-Flagged Vessel Ablaze Off Kerala Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fires and explosions continue to ravage a Singapore-flagged container vessel off the Kerala coast. Flames and thick smoke are emerging from the mid-ship area and container bay, with the Indian Coast Guard closely monitoring and addressing the situation, officials revealed on Tuesday.

While the forward bay fire has been contained, the ship, MV Wan Hai 503, remains at risk as it leans 10 to 15 degrees to port. More containers risk falling into the sea, exacerbating the volatile situation, according to reports.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet for firefighting and boundary cooling to curtail the spread of flames. Visuals shared by the Coast Guard depict dense smoke pouring from the vessel. Additionally, the Coast Guard ship Samarth is positioned from Kochi, carrying a salvage team to support ongoing rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy successfully rescued 18 crew members, yet four remain unaccounted for. Efforts persist to stabilize the situation as an aerial survey is conducted to assess the damage.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025