Russia, Ukraine Negotiate Fallen Soldier Handover

Russia is prepared to return the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the conflict and is engaged in discussions with Kyiv. Refrigerated trucks containing bodies are awaiting handover. Despite an agreement in Istanbul, Russia states Ukraine has not yet collected them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST
Russia has reiterated its readiness to return the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict, according to statements made by the Kremlin on Tuesday. Discussions with Kyiv are reportedly ongoing concerning the handover.

The Kremlin disclosed that numerous bodies are currently stored in refrigerated trucks, situated near a designated exchange point. These trucks initially contained over a thousand bodies and have been stationed there since last Saturday, awaiting collection by Ukrainian authorities.

The agreement for this exchange was reached during direct peace talks held in Istanbul on June 2. However, Russia has expressed concerns over delays, noting that Kyiv has yet to retrieve the bodies. Moreover, the Kremlin is unsure about the exact number of Russian bodies that Ukraine plans to return.

