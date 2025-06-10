Historic Saint Sophia Cathedral Damaged Amid Ongoing Conflict
A Russian attack caused damage to Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral, a significant heritage site. The blast affected the cathedral's cornice, though a detailed inspection will assess further impact. Russian air raids pose a continuous threat to the monument, which remains under UNESCO's World Heritage in Danger list due to ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A recent Russian assault has inflicted damage on the iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral located in Kyiv's historic center, according to Ukraine's culture minister. The cathedral, a hallmark of Ukraine's heritage and a UNESCO World Heritage site, stood as a testament to the nation's birth and statehood.
The overnight attack damaged the landmark's main apse cornice, with visible gaps and crumbled plaster. Vadym Kyrylenko, the first deputy director general, noted this marks the first wartime damage to the site. Continual Russian drone flights near the cathedral present further threats to its structure.
Amidst the ongoing conflict stretching beyond a year, UNESCO has classified the cathedral under World Heritage in Danger. While no critical damage is reported, a thorough assessment by experts will guide restoration efforts. The site remains a protected entity emblematic of global cultural heritage.
ALSO READ
Celebrating Scientific Excellence: Meet 2025 L’Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science Laureates
UNESCO Decision Looms Over Australia's Ancient Rock Art Amid Industrial Concerns
Inclusivity in AI foundational, not optional: UNESCO's Tim Curtis
UNESCO Report Warns of Rising Crisis in Boys’ Education Globally
India, UNESCO Deepen Ocean Cooperation at UNOC3 in France