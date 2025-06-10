Left Menu

Historic Saint Sophia Cathedral Damaged Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Russian attack caused damage to Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral, a significant heritage site. The blast affected the cathedral's cornice, though a detailed inspection will assess further impact. Russian air raids pose a continuous threat to the monument, which remains under UNESCO's World Heritage in Danger list due to ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:56 IST
Historic Saint Sophia Cathedral Damaged Amid Ongoing Conflict
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A recent Russian assault has inflicted damage on the iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral located in Kyiv's historic center, according to Ukraine's culture minister. The cathedral, a hallmark of Ukraine's heritage and a UNESCO World Heritage site, stood as a testament to the nation's birth and statehood.

The overnight attack damaged the landmark's main apse cornice, with visible gaps and crumbled plaster. Vadym Kyrylenko, the first deputy director general, noted this marks the first wartime damage to the site. Continual Russian drone flights near the cathedral present further threats to its structure.

Amidst the ongoing conflict stretching beyond a year, UNESCO has classified the cathedral under World Heritage in Danger. While no critical damage is reported, a thorough assessment by experts will guide restoration efforts. The site remains a protected entity emblematic of global cultural heritage.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025