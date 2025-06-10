Historic Saint Sophia Cathedral Damaged Amid Ongoing Conflict

A recent Russian assault has inflicted damage on the iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral located in Kyiv's historic center, according to Ukraine's culture minister. The cathedral, a hallmark of Ukraine's heritage and a UNESCO World Heritage site, stood as a testament to the nation's birth and statehood.

The overnight attack damaged the landmark's main apse cornice, with visible gaps and crumbled plaster. Vadym Kyrylenko, the first deputy director general, noted this marks the first wartime damage to the site. Continual Russian drone flights near the cathedral present further threats to its structure.

Amidst the ongoing conflict stretching beyond a year, UNESCO has classified the cathedral under World Heritage in Danger. While no critical damage is reported, a thorough assessment by experts will guide restoration efforts. The site remains a protected entity emblematic of global cultural heritage.