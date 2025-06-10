Left Menu

Transforming Dharavi: From Slum to Business Hub

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to provide housing for all as it revitalizes India's largest slum. Led by CEO SRV Srinivas, this project prioritizes early, quality rehabilitation and envisions Dharavi as a business growth center, ensuring equitable access to amenities and enhancing investment to support local livelihoods.

Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:51 IST
The Maharashtra Government has a bold vision for Dharavi: transforming the sprawling Mumbai slum into a beacon of redevelopment with a promise of 'housing for all'. According to SRV Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the ambitious initiative seeks to balance rapid rehabilitation with quality living conditions.

During a recent interaction, Srinivas highlighted the potential for Dharavi to evolve into a vibrant business hub, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), once redevelopment efforts are complete. This transformation will be facilitated through a joint venture involving the Adani Group and the state government, guided by an approved master plan.

Unlike typical slum rehabilitation projects that solely accommodate eligible residents, the DRP endeavors to provide housing options for all demographics within Dharavi and its metropolitan region. With a staggering Rs 97,500 crore dedicated to rehabilitation, this initiative is set to reshape not just residences but also safeguard local commerce and industry, preventing ghettoization and spurring economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

