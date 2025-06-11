Left Menu

Decade of Transformation: India's Infrastructure Revolution

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi's leadership for ushering in a decade-long infrastructure revolution in India. Key projects like Bharatmala, Vande Bharat trains, and the Atal Tunnel have redefined the nation's landscape, marking significant progress toward a developed and empowered India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading a decade of substantial infrastructure development across India. Highlighting achievements in creating world-class roads, railways, airports, and smart cities, Adityanath emphasized the transformation of the nation's landscape under Modi's leadership.

In a social media tribute marking 11 years of Modi's government, the CM mentioned landmark projects like Bharatmala, Vande Bharat express trains, the Atal Tunnel, and the Statue of Unity as symbols of a self-reliant India. He noted that these initiatives reflect an empowered and modernized nation.

Concluding his remarks, Adityanath hailed the prime minister as the architect of the 'Infra Revolution' and expressed gratitude for his role in building a prosperous India. He believes these foundational efforts have set the stage for India's future development and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

