Decade of Transformation: India's Infrastructure Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading a decade of substantial infrastructure development across India. Highlighting achievements in creating world-class roads, railways, airports, and smart cities, Adityanath emphasized the transformation of the nation's landscape under Modi's leadership.

In a social media tribute marking 11 years of Modi's government, the CM mentioned landmark projects like Bharatmala, Vande Bharat express trains, the Atal Tunnel, and the Statue of Unity as symbols of a self-reliant India. He noted that these initiatives reflect an empowered and modernized nation.

Concluding his remarks, Adityanath hailed the prime minister as the architect of the 'Infra Revolution' and expressed gratitude for his role in building a prosperous India. He believes these foundational efforts have set the stage for India's future development and growth.

