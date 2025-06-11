Tragic Dwarka Inferno: A Fire Safety Wake-Up Call

A devastating fire broke out in Delhi's Dwarka, transforming a high-rise apartment into a deadly inferno. The incident claimed three lives, including Yash Yadav, an interior designer, and two young family members. Flammable PVC materials and a biometric lock hampered escape efforts, while strong winds fueled the blaze.

The fire started from a diya in a small temple within the flat and quickly spread due to wooden interiors and PVC panelling. Despite some family members' successful escape, the main door's biometric lock left others trapped. Empty fire extinguishers and a delayed emergency response raised concerns about building safety protocols.

Witness accounts suggest inadequate response from society officials and residents, leading to calls for accountability. Questions remain about the efficacy of fire safety measures, and police investigations continue to determine responsibility for the tragedy. This incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive fire safety audit of high-rise buildings in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)