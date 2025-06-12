Left Menu

Market Shifts: Tensions, Trade Talks, and Stock Dips

The S&P 500 closed lower amid Middle East tensions and market fluctuations due to inflation reports and China-U.S. trade negotiations. Investors reacted to a possible U.S. embassy evacuation in Iraq. Major companies like Amazon and Nvidia experienced stock declines, while expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut persistently influenced trading behavior.

Updated: 12-06-2025 02:11 IST
The S&P 500 faced a downturn on Wednesday, influenced by burgeoning tensions in the Middle East and a subdued inflation report that alleviated tariff-induced price concerns. The market's modest gains evaporated following reports of a planned partial U.S. embassy evacuation in Iraq due to heightened regional security threats.

Corporate giants Amazon and Nvidia saw their shares fall, with consumer prices registering only a slight increase in May. Economists anticipate inflation to rise in the coming months, driven by import tariffs set by the Trump administration.

Investors remain hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal as traders project a strong likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by September. Despite geopolitical and economic tensions, efforts continue to stabilize trade relations and manage tariff implications for the financial market.

