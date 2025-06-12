EPA Proposes Rule Rollbacks: Energy vs. Environment Clash
The Environmental Protection Agency, under Administrator Lee Zeldin, has proposed repealing rules aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions from coal and natural gas power plants. This move is intended to lower costs and stimulate American energy, but faces significant challenges and opposition from environmental and public health groups.
- Country:
- United States
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposal on Wednesday to repeal regulations that limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal and natural gas power plants. According to Administrator Lee Zeldin, this action aims to reduce industry costs and enhance American energy output.
The proposal also includes weakening regulations on mercury emissions and other pollutants, drawing criticism from public health experts. Environmental groups have criticized the rollbacks, vowing to take legal action to prevent the changes.
If finalized, the rollbacks could reverse efforts from President Joe Biden's administration to address climate change, prompting a debate over the balance between economic growth and environmental protection.
- READ MORE ON:
- EPA
- regulations
- greenhouse gas
- emissions
- Lee Zeldin
- coal
- natural gas
- Trump
- environment
- climate change
ALSO READ
Australia's Conservative Coalition Unites Post-Election Debacle
Gaurav Gogoi's Call for CBI Probe into Coal Mining Allegations
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail in Chhattisgarh Coal Scam
Government Slashes Natural Gas Prices Amid Declining Benchmark Rates