EPA Proposes Rule Rollbacks: Energy vs. Environment Clash

The Environmental Protection Agency, under Administrator Lee Zeldin, has proposed repealing rules aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions from coal and natural gas power plants. This move is intended to lower costs and stimulate American energy, but faces significant challenges and opposition from environmental and public health groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:34 IST
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposal on Wednesday to repeal regulations that limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal and natural gas power plants. According to Administrator Lee Zeldin, this action aims to reduce industry costs and enhance American energy output.

The proposal also includes weakening regulations on mercury emissions and other pollutants, drawing criticism from public health experts. Environmental groups have criticized the rollbacks, vowing to take legal action to prevent the changes.

If finalized, the rollbacks could reverse efforts from President Joe Biden's administration to address climate change, prompting a debate over the balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

