Blazing Oregon Wildfire Forces Interstate Closure

A raging wildfire in Oregon has resulted in the closure of nearly 32 kilometers of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, officials reported on Wednesday. Smoke from the fire reduced visibility drastically, hindering travel and necessitating emergency response.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that the interstate, a crucial route running between Hood River and The Dalles, is closed indefinitely. This closure impacts thousands of residents and tourists in the area. Firefighting efforts include a water-dropping helicopter and a plane dropping fire retardant to curb the blaze that erupted the same day.

Meanwhile, evacuations have been ordered northwest of The Dalles, with authorities setting up two temporary shelters. Efforts to manage the wildfire impacts extend to neighboring Washington State, where a separate fire has shut down 13 kilometers of State Route 14, compelling travelers to seek alternate routes.