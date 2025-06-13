Rajasthan Sizzles: Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across the State
Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures surging as high as 47.8°C in Sriganganagar. Several districts are also facing extreme heat, prompting weather warnings. However, light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for some regions, possibly beginning mid-June, providing slight relief from scorching conditions.
- Country:
- India
Scorching temperatures continue to grip Rajasthan, as the state reels under an intense heatwave. Sriganganagar recorded temperatures soaring to 47.8°C, surpassing the normal range by 6.3 degrees.
Many districts, including Churu, Pilani, and Alwar, are also enduring sweltering conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s. In the capital city, Jaipur, thermometers reached a blistering 45°C, a notable 5°C above average.
The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur warns of rising temperatures by an additional 1 to 2 degrees in western and northern regions, alongside a severe heatwave alert. However, forecasts hint at a temporary respite with potential thunderstorms and rain expected mid-June within the Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- heatwave
- temperatures
- Sriganganagar
- Churu
- Jaipur
- weather
- heat
- forecast
- rain
ALSO READ
I wanted to be part of Sikkim's statehood event in Gangtok but weather played spoilsport: PM Modi in virtual address.
Weather Halts Modi's Sikkim Visit, Virtual Attendance Scheduled
Weather Forces Modi to Address Sikkim Anniversary Virtually
PM Modi Marks Sikkim's 50 Years with Virtual Address Amid Weather Delays
Thunderous Transition: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Weather Shift