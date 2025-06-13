Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across the State

Rajasthan is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures surging as high as 47.8°C in Sriganganagar. Several districts are also facing extreme heat, prompting weather warnings. However, light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for some regions, possibly beginning mid-June, providing slight relief from scorching conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Scorching temperatures continue to grip Rajasthan, as the state reels under an intense heatwave. Sriganganagar recorded temperatures soaring to 47.8°C, surpassing the normal range by 6.3 degrees.

Many districts, including Churu, Pilani, and Alwar, are also enduring sweltering conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s. In the capital city, Jaipur, thermometers reached a blistering 45°C, a notable 5°C above average.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur warns of rising temperatures by an additional 1 to 2 degrees in western and northern regions, alongside a severe heatwave alert. However, forecasts hint at a temporary respite with potential thunderstorms and rain expected mid-June within the Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

