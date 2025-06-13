Stefan Gordon: Guiding from Homelessness to Heritage in London

Stefan Gordon spent three challenging years in a London homeless shelter after a personal crisis left him without a place to call home. Now, he uses these experiences to share the lesser-known narratives of one of the city's wealthier areas.

The 31-year-old is part of Unseen Tours, an initiative that trains former homeless individuals to conduct walking tours in various London neighborhoods. The charity aims to reduce homelessness stigma and acknowledge the potential of individuals like Gordon. 'My view of homelessness is a person without a home... but just because they don't have a home, we can still do stuff,' Gordon expressed while leading a group around Canary Wharf and West India Quay.

Gordon's tours weave in historical insights about the areas he guides through. For instance, during the 18th and 19th centuries, what is now a bustling business hub was a major docking area receiving goods like Caribbean sugar, produced under slavery. Gordon, once living in emergency lodging, relates deeply to the conditions many dockworkers faced back then. Despite the difficulties associated with homelessness, his success as a guide illustrates the charity's powerful, transformative impact.