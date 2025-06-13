Left Menu

Miracle Survival: Ramesh Viswashkumar Escapes India's Deadly Air Disaster

Ramesh Viswashkumar, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, escaped through an emergency exit after the aircraft hit a hostel, killing more than 240 people. Broadcast across India, his survival story emerged as the worst aviation disaster in a decade unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:53 IST
Air India plane crash

Ramesh Viswashkumar, a British national of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the catastrophic Air India plane crash that claimed over 240 lives in Ahmedabad. Seated near an emergency exit, Viswashkumar managed to escape through a broken hatch.

Footage of Viswashkumar, limping and blood-stained, quickly spread across India's media, representing the worst aviation disaster in a decade. He shared his harrowing experience from his hospital bed, retelling the moments he realized he was alive amidst the devastation.

Authorities continue to search for missing individuals in the wreckage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and spoke with Viswashkumar, who remarkably sustained only minor injuries. The crash site exemplifies the tragedy, as the aircraft struck a medical college hostel, leading to additional fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

