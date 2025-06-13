Quick Response Contains Hospital Fire in Noida

Left Menu

A fire erupted on the ground floor of a private hospital in Noida due to a suspected short circuit. No casualties were confirmed, though two patient attendants sustained minor injuries. The blaze at Sumitra Hospital was swiftly contained, with smoke affecting upper floors prompting precautionary evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:57 IST
A fire broke out on the ground floor of a private hospital in Noida on Friday, suspected to be caused by a short circuit in the facility's record room, officials reported.

No major injuries were reported, though two patient attendants suffered minor injuries while escaping by breaking a window, according to Gautam Budhha Nagar's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

The blaze, which erupted at Sumitra Hospital in Sector-24, was controlled within an hour. Despite the fire being contained to the ground floor, smoke spread to the upper floors, prompting precautionary evacuations of patients from the first and second floors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

