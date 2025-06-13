Tragedy Strikes: Families Mourn After Air India Plane Crash

As the aftermath of the Air India plane crash unfolds, dozens of grieving families await at a hospital in Ahmedabad to claim their loved ones' bodies. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff, has led to a frantic search for answers and identification.

Forensic experts are meticulously collecting dental samples to identify the victims, as families provide DNA samples. Despite the chaos, officials have managed to return some bodies to families, though many remain uncertain when they will receive closure.

The aviation industry faces scrutiny, with India's aviation minister announcing a formal investigation into this tragic Boeing Dreamliner incident, the first of its kind. As families mourn, officials work tirelessly to uncover the crash's cause and bring answers to those affected.