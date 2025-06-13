Prayagraj Pilgrimage Plight: Pickup Overturns, Injures 18

Eighteen pilgrims sustained injuries on Friday morning after their pickup vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, authorities reported. The unfortunate incident occurred near the ODI Fort crossing in the Daraganj area.

The pilgrims were traveling from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, intending to take a holy dip at the Sangam area of the Ganga. As they approached their destination, the pickup vehicle turned over, causing distress among the passengers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti stated that out of the 22 pilgrims onboard, 17 received minor injuries. However, one pilgrim's condition is serious and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at SRN Hospital for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)