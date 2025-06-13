Left Menu

Prayagraj Pilgrimage Plight: Pickup Overturns, Injures 18

Eighteen pilgrims were injured when their pickup vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. While 17 sustained minor injuries, one is in critical condition. The accident took place near the ODI Fort crossing while the pilgrims were on their way from Tikamgarh to take a holy dip in the Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Eighteen pilgrims sustained injuries on Friday morning after their pickup vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, authorities reported. The unfortunate incident occurred near the ODI Fort crossing in the Daraganj area.

The pilgrims were traveling from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, intending to take a holy dip at the Sangam area of the Ganga. As they approached their destination, the pickup vehicle turned over, causing distress among the passengers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti stated that out of the 22 pilgrims onboard, 17 received minor injuries. However, one pilgrim's condition is serious and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at SRN Hospital for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

