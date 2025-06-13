Left Menu

Arkade Developers' Bold Move into Thane's Realty Market

Arkade Developers Ltd has acquired a 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for Rs 172 crore, marking its entry into the local real estate market. The company plans a mixed-use project with a GDV of Rs 2,000 crore and a saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq ft, launching in early 2026.

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd has made a significant investment into the Thane real estate arena with the acquisition of a 6.28-acre land parcel for Rs 172 crore.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing on Friday that the property is freehold, with the purchase, including Stamp Duty, valued at Rs 172.48 crore.

Plans are underway to develop a mixed-use project on the site, expected to generate a gross development value of Rs 2,000 crore, with a total saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq ft. Project launch is anticipated for early 2026.

