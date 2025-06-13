Tragic End: Woman Swept Away in Pune Flood
The body of 65-year-old Shobha Mahimane was found in Pune's Narhe area after being swept away by floodwaters while crossing a road. She was alighting at Navale bridge amid heavy rain when the incident occurred. The body was discovered following an overnight search.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old woman, Shobha Mahimane, tragically lost her life after being swept away by floodwaters in Pune's Narhe area. Her body was recovered a day later, police confirmed on Friday.
Local authorities reported that she was traveling from Kolhapur with relatives and disembarked at Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway around 10pm on Thursday, intending to return to Fursungi. Amid heavy rain, Mahimane attempted to cross the road but fell into a nullah between the highway and the service road.
Inspector Rahul Khilare of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station stated that an overnight search led to the recovery of her body the following afternoon in Warje.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar
High Court Rescues Student Amidst Controversial Arrest Over Social Media Post
Sicilian Court Sets Precedent in NGO Migrant Rescue Trial
Tugboat Heroics: Stranded Enforcement Vessel Rescued Off Kerala Coast
Inundated Tripura: Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Torrential Rains