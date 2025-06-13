Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Infrastructure Revamp and Heritage Revival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to expedite the construction of a new block at Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital, aiming for a state-of-the-art medical facility. Chairing a recent review meeting, Gupta addressed ongoing development in northwest Delhi's assembly constituencies, highlighting crucial infrastructure improvements and heritage site revitalization.

The meeting saw discussions on enhancing road, water supply, drainage, and street lighting infrastructure. Gupta directed the tourism department to devise a revival plan for a historic site linked to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Tikri Village. Emphasizing aesthetics and environmental impact, she also ordered the expansion of the green belt along the heavily-used Ring Road.

In addition, the Chief Minister called for swift construction of an old-age home in Rohini and modernization of DTC bus stands. The Municipal Corporation was tasked with opening Mangolpuri's stadium for public use. Gupta demanded solutions to educational land and exposed electrical wire issues and ordered desilting of drains to prevent waterlogging and disease in vulnerable areas.